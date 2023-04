ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will retire No. 25 in honor of Andruw Jones later this season. The Braves announced Monday the outfielder will be honored in a special number retirement ceremony Sept. 9. The Braves will play the Pittsburgh Pirates after the ceremony. During his 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards. He was voted to the All-Star Team five times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.