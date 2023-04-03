Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:04 PM

Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

KTVZ

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren’t.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content