Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren’t.

