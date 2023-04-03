Dahl, Kim homer in the 9th to lift Padres over D-backs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Dahl and Kim Ha-seong hit consecutive home runs opening the bottom of the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres stunned the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. The Diamondbacks took a 4-3 lead on Evan Longoria’s homer in the top of the ninth, two innings after rookie Corbin Carroll tied the game with a leadoff shot to right field. But the Padres came right back with Dahl’s leadoff shot to left-center and Kim’s long ball to left, both off Scott McGough, his first walk-off hit in the majors. Tim Hill got the win after getting the final two outs in the ninth.

