Davidson relishes new role with the US players union

While the women’s national team fought for and won its landmark equal pay contract with U.S. Soccer last spring, new players’ association officer Tierna Davidson believes there is so much more to be done. The women continue to advocate for better wages and treatment in the game both nationally and internationally as the team prepares for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Davidson has been elected as an officer for the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, it was announced Monday.

