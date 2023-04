MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins re-signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Smythe, who was drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins last year, and now gets two more years on that deal. Smythe had 15 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 88 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.