Dorofeyev, Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in shootout
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 34.2 seconds left to send it to overtime and then had one of Vegas’ three scores in the shootout in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Keegan Kolesar also scored in regulation and Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith had shootout goals as Vegas delayed Minnesota’s chance to clinch a playoff spot. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves. Matt Boldy had a goal and assist, and Brandon Duhaime and John Klingberg also scored in regulation for Minnesota. Frederick Gaudreau and Joel Eriksson Ek had shootout scores.