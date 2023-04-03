Dorofeyev, Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 34.2 seconds left to send it to overtime and then had one of Vegas’ three scores in the shootout in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Keegan Kolesar also scored in regulation and Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith had shootout goals as Vegas delayed Minnesota’s chance to clinch a playoff spot. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves. Matt Boldy had a goal and assist, and Brandon Duhaime and John Klingberg also scored in regulation for Minnesota. Frederick Gaudreau and Joel Eriksson Ek had shootout scores.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.