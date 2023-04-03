Empoli earns first win since January in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Empoli has beaten fellow struggler Lecce 1-0 in Serie A for its first win since January. Francesco Caputo’s 62nd-minute penalty kick ended a four-match losing run and lifted Empoli 12 points above the bottom three. Lecce is four points below the Tuscan side. Kickoff was delayed for an hour after a small fire started in the Empoli dressing room because of a short circuit. It was swiftly brought under control. Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended in a 1-1 draw against Torino in a mid-table clash. Antonio Sanabria cancelled out Andrea Pinamonti’s opener for Sassuolo.

