Germany women’s team coach Voss-Tecklenburg extends contract

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation has given a contract extension to national women’s team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg before this summer’s World Cup. The federation says Voss-Tecklenburg and her assistant signed new deals on Monday keeping them in charge until after the 2025 European Championship. Voss-Tecklenburg made 125 appearances as a player for Germany. She took over as interim coach from Horst Hrubesch in 2018. Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the European Championship final last year. The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Two-time world champion Germany is in a group with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.