Olympian Sunisa Lee says kidney issue ended Auburn season
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee says a kidney issue cut short her college career, but she still has her sights set on the Paris Games next year. Lee already had announced plans to leave college and resume training at the elite level this spring. She missed the end of the season because of what Auburn described as a “non-gymnastics health issue.” Lee revealed Monday in a social media post that it was related to kidney problems. She says she “will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024.”