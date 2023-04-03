It’s Embiid vs. Doncic for scoring title in NBA’s final week
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
The NBA will have an international player as its scoring champion for the second time. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon. He is on the cusp of becoming a back-to-back scoring champion, though he and Dallas’ Luka Doncic of Slovenia might take that race down to the wire. Embiid opened up a bit of breathing room on Sunday when he had 28 points in the 76ers’ loss to Milwaukee while Doncic scored 28 in the Mavericks’ overtime loss to Atlanta.