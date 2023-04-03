Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It’s the teams that don’t get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year’s Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller’s paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.