Kepler, Gallo homer early, unbeaten Twins rout Marlins 11-1

MIAMI (AP) — Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot and the Minnesota Twins routed the Miami Marlins 11-1 to remain unbeaten this season. Trevor Larnach also went deep and Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for the Twins, who swept their opening series in Kansas City and are 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was 2017. Mahle struck out seven, walked one and limited the Marlins to one run on five hits. Minnesota relievers Jorge Alcala and Cole Sands gave up seven hits combined without allowing a run. Miami starter Johnny Cueto exited with right biceps tightness in the second inning after giving up two home runs in his Marlins debut.

