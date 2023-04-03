‘Last man standing’: Klopp sad to see so many managers fired

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Premier League managers are losing their jobs at a quicker rate than ever. Sunday marked the departures of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester and Graham Potter from Chelsea. It means there have been 13 managerial exits this season and that’s a record for the Premier League. Twelve of the 13 have been fired and that is also a record in a single season. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is “awful” that so many peers are losing their jobs. Liverpool is struggling this season in eighth place and eight points off the top four. Klopp says “the elephant in the room is why I’m still sitting here in this crazy world.”

