March Madness: UConn not a top seed, but played like one
The Associated Press
UConn was not a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Even so, the Huskies sure played like one. In a March Madness unique because of early exits from the favorites, it was No. 4 seed UConn that emerged victorious with a 76-59 win over No. 5 seed San Diego State in the title game in Houston. It was the program’s fifth national title. The Huskies and coach Dan Hurley bulldozed through the tournament bracket with relative ease, winning all six games by at least 10 points.