Mark Madsen hired to restore ‘sleeping giant’ at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mark Madsen knows the situation he inherited when he was hired to take over a California men’s basketball program coming off the worst season in school history. Instead of focusing on the challenges, Madsen is jumping into the role with the same enthusiasm he had diving on the floor for loose balls as a player. Madsen called Cal a “sleeping giant” and said it won’t take long to build the Golden Bears back following a 3-29 season that led to the firing of coach Mark Fox.

