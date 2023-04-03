MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf is headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

