Michel quits as coach of Olympiakos

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Jose Miguel Gonzalez has resigned as coach of Olympiakos following a draw in the second round of the Greek playoffs. The former Real Madrid midfielder and Spain international known as Michel ended his second spell as manager of the Piraeus club after drawing with Aris 2-2 on Sunday. The club named French assistant Jose Anigo as interim coach. Olympiakos is the defending Greek champion. It is third in the standings, three points behind leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens. But Michel appears to have lost the owners’ faith that he can mount a title challenge.

