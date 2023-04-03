MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average. In the first year of restrictions against defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year. Left-hander batting average increased to .232 from .229.