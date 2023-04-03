MLB owners ratify minor league collective bargaining deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved an initial five-year labor contract with minor league players that will more than double player salaries. The agreement was reached last Wednesday and ratified by players on Friday. Minor league players formed a bargaining unit as part of the Major League Baseball Players Association last September and MLB voluntarily recognized the union rather than force a National Labor Relations Board election. Unlike the major league labor contract that sets yearly salary minimums, the minor league deal specifies weekly minimums. Players will receive free housing as long as they earn more about $110,000.

