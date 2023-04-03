Orioles run wild in first 2 games with pitch clock rules

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series’ second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can’t delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there’s also a limit on pickoff throws. Teams are stealing at a success rate of 83.3% so far. That’s up from 75.4% last year.

