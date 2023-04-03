Ramírez hits RBI single in 10th, Guardians outslug A’s 12-11

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Ramírez hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after his RBI triple in the eighth gave Cleveland the lead, and the Guardians rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 12-11. Cleveland added an insurance run on a wild pitch by Trevor May, which the Guardians needed after Oakland got one back in the bottom of the 10th on Esteury Ruiz’s double. Seth Brown hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the A’s.

