Rays 4-0 for 1st time, Rasmussen beats Nationals 6-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2 for the first 4-0 start in team history. Isaac Paredes had a homer and a single for the Rays, who have outscored iopponents 27-5 in four games. Raley had his first big league multihomer game. Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven. He threw 50 of 66 pitches for strikes. Trevor Williams allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits over five innings in his Nationals debut.

