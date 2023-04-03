Remarkable journey for McCasland back to Texas Tech as coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Grant McCasland says it’s been a remarkable journey for him back to Texas Tech as the new basketball coach. He was the program’s director of basketball operations while getting his master’s degree on the Lubbock campus from 1999-2001. That is also where he met his wife. The 46-year-old McCasland was introduced as the Red Raiders’ new coach three days after being named to the position. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt says the search committee evaluated more than 35 candidates for the position. McCasland spent the last six seasons with North Texas, which last week won the NIT championship.

