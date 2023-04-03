Reynolds, Delay homers help lift Pirates over Red Sox 7-6

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a pair solo home runs, Jason Delay added another and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Boston Red Sox 7-6. On a mild evening in which the teams combined for six home runs, Masataka Yoshida hit his first since joining the Red Sox from Japan’s Orix Buffaloes. Yoshida and Triston Casas hit two-run drives and Rafael Devers added a solo shot. Reynolds had his fourth multihomer game, his first since last Aug. 12 at home against Boston. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo and Boston’s Kutter Crawford had short nights.

