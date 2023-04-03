Ricochet, San Diego’s surfing therapy dog, dies at 15

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old canine named Ricochet helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego. Her owner says Ricochet, who died Friday, had been diagnosed with liver cancer. The canine’s mission became clear in 2009, when she got on a surfboard with a quadriplegic surfer. A viral video of their ride got more than 6 million views. For the rest of her life, Ricochet helped kids with special needs, wounded service members and families of fallen veterans.

