Spieth returns to Augusta in search of another green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth is back at Augusta National, eight years after he first slipped on the green jacket as a 21-year-old champion with boundless potential. He’s gone on to win the U.S. Open and British Open along with other significant tournaments along the way. But winning the Masters again has proven to be vexing. He has blown big leads on the back nine on Sunday, and made late charges when he was too far out of contention for them to matter. But with some swing changes finally taking root, and some confidence borne of some positive results, Spieth arrived this week optimistic about his chances to win another green jacket.

