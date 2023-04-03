Stars win, Robertson gets 1st 100-point season in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had a power-play goal and three assists to become the first Dallas player with a 100-point season, and the Stars clinched a playoff spot with a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Joe Pavelski added a power-play and an assist while backup Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots in his first game in more than six weeks after being sidelined by a lower body injury. Robertson reached 100 points, then 101, in his first home game since setting Dallas’ single-season scoring record two games earlier. He has two goals and eight assists in that three-game stretch. Dallas is going to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

