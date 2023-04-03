Stephen F. Austin’s Mark Kellogg named WVU women’s coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg has been named to the same position at West Virginia. Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit, who left West Virginia after one season to become coach at Minnesota. Kellogg compiled a 195-55 record in eight seasons at Stephen F. Austin. He led the Ladyjacks to two conference tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. His teams won at least 23 games in each of the last seven seasons. Prior to Stephen F. Austin, Kellogg spent 10 years combined coaching at three Division II schools: West Texas A&M, Northwest Missouri State and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

