Turang hits slam for 1st MLB homer as Brewers rip Mets 10-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie Brice Turang hit a grand slam for his first major league homer to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule by routing the New York Mets 10-0 on Monday. Brian Anderson also homered and Freddy Peralta pitched six shutout innings as the Brewers won their third straight. This marked Milwaukee’s first shutout victory in a home opener since a 2-0 triumph over the Atlanta Braves in 2014. Mets starter Carlos Carrasco received a pitch-clock violation before throwing his first pitch.

