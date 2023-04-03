UConn holds off late San Diego State surge in title victory

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn had its way with San Diego State in a dominating first half, threatening to turn the national championship game into a monumental rout. The Huskies buckled briefly when the Aztecs inevitably turned up the intensity before finding their footing again, finishing off one of the most dominant runs in NCAA Tournament history. UConn held San Diego State without a basket for 11 minutes in the first half and held on when the Aztecs ratcheted up the defensive pressure, winning its fifth national championship with a 76-59 win.

