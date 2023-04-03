Vierling catch, homer lifts Tigers over Astros 7-6 in 11

Skip to Content
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Vierling made a sprawling bases-loaded catch and hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the 11th inning as the Detroit Tigers rebounded from a meltdown in the ninth to beat the Houston Astros 7-6 for their first win after a an 0-3 start. Detroit wasted a 4-0 lead but Riley Greene’s seventh-inning homer off Bryan Abreu put the Tigers ahead 5-4. Vierling’s backhand grab in right on Maurico Dubon’s two-out liner stopped Houston’s four-run rally in the fifth. After Houston tied the score with two outs in the ninth, Vierling homered in the 11th off Héctor Neris.

