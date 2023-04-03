Villar homers twice, Giants hit 7 in romp over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3. Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep. The Giants spoiled Chicago’s first home game under manager Pedro Grifol. Pederson got the home run derby going when he connected leading off a two-run second. The Giants smacked four more homers in the fifth, the first time they hit four in an inning since Sept. 18, 2011 at Colorado. Conforto and Estrada went back to back, and so did Yastrzemski and Villar.

