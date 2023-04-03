Vosler’s three-run blast lifts Reds past Cubs 7-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 7-6. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first. Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) got the win. Drew Smyly (0-1) took the loss for Chicago.

