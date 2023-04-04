AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating. McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of so-called “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI. Cardinals spokesman Jim McCarthy says claims McDonough has made in the arbitration filing are false and reckless.