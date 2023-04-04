English club Reading deducted 6 points for financial issues

LONDON (AP) — English soccer club Reading has been hit with a six-point deduction in the second-division standings for breaching financial rules. Reading has dropped from 46 points to 40. The team is now one point above the relegation zone. The sanction relates to the club’s failure to meet the terms of a business plan that was arranged following a breach of the English Football League’s profit and sustainability limits in 2021. The initial breach carried a six-point penalty with a further six points suspended until the current campaign. That has now been enforced. Reading was last in the Premier League in 2013. The team is managed by former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.