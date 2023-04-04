Failed ‘pond skip’ can’t dampen Tom Kim’s Masters enthusiasm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tom Kim will leave the Masters with great memories no matter how he plays. He was invited to play a practice round with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Fred Couples. Not so great was messing up his tee shot that he tried to skip across the pond at the 16th. Kim plays the opening two rounds with McIlroy. The tee times didn’t feature any potential for awkward groupings with PGA Tour and LIV players. Woods has a different memory of his famous chip-in on the 16th hole. He thinks back at the 8-iron that got him in a bad spot.

