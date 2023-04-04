Former pro wrestler accused of transphobic comments at event

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school board member, who is also a retired professional wrestler, is accused of verbally harassing a transgender woman in the industry at a Los Angeles fan event. Robert Rechsteiner, known as Rick Steiner, was banned Saturday from WrestleCon — a three-day event — after allegedly making transphobic comments to trans wrestler Gisele Shaw. Shaw claims Steiner called her a “piece of trash and filth” as she was preparing to sign autographs for fans. Steiner is best known for his tenure with World Championship Wrestling where he was a seven-time World Tag Team Champion. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Cherokee County Board of Education in Georgia. He could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

