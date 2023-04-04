Freiburg knocks Bayern out of German Cup with late penalty

MUNICH (AP) — Freiburg forward Lucas Höler has scored a last-minute penalty to knock Bayern Munich out of the German Cup. Höler struck his effort in under the crossbar in the fifth minute of injury time to send Freiburg into the semifinals. The modest club from the southwest of Germany reached the final last year. The spot kick was conceded for handball by Bayern substitute Jamal Musiala. Musiala blocked Höler’s attempt at goal with his arms. Eintracht Frankfurt snapped a seven-game run without a win across all competitions by beating Union Berlin 2-0 at home in the other quarterfinal Tuesday.

