Fulham’s Mitrovic banned 8 games after grabbing referee

LONDON (AP) — Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was handed an eight-game ban by the English Football Association after getting sent off for grabbing the referee against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals last month. Mitrovic was shown a straight red card after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh, who had just given United a penalty and sent off Fulham winger Willian for a handball in the area. Fulham had led 1-0 before the penalty was awarded, but went on to lose 3-1 after going down to nine men. The FA said Mitrovic’s suspension consists of a standard three-match ban which has been extended by three games for violent conduct toward a match official and another two for using language that was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening.”

