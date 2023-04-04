James’ game-winner lifts Lakers past Jazz in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points – including the game-winning basket – to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 135-133 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves added 28 points. Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games. Kelly Olynyk finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker added 23 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Horton-Tucker has scored 123 points over his last four games. Ochai Agbaji chipped in 22. The Jazz lost for the seventh time in eight games.

