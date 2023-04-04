Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:17 PM

Leicester’s slump continues with 2-1 loss to Aston Villa

KTVZ

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester slipped to 19th place in the Premier League after conceding another late goal in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the club’s first game since the departure of manager Brendan Rodgers. It was a similar story to Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace when Leicester lost by the same scoreline after an injury-time goal, which led to the club parting ways with Rodgers as it tries to avoid relegation. Leicester seemed to be heading for a draw after Harvey Barnes’ sublime goal canceled out Ollie Watkins’ opener. But the game turned in the 70th minute as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for two quick yellow cards, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore then came off the bench to score the winner in the 87th.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content