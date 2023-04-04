Nadal, Alcaraz pull out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO (AP) — Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. He says he is not yet able to compete at the highest level. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew because of “physical discomfort” after his semifinal loss in Florida last week. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8. Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times. That includes an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12. The 36-year-old Spaniard generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open.

