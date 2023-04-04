Rahm looks to regain momentum at Masters after rough March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm looked nearly unbeatable just a month ago. Now, the world’s No. 3-ranked golfer suddenly finds himself searching for any type of positive momentum this week at the Masters. After winning three tournaments in a six-week span culminating in a victory at Riviera on Feb. 19, Rahm suffered through a rough March. Now it’s anyone’s guess as to what to expect from the 28-year-old Spaniard this week at Augusta National. Will he return to his dominant form or has he lost momentum? History suggests Rahm will bounce back. He’s finished in the top 10 in four of his six appearances at the Masters, including fourth place in 2018 and he tied for fifth two years ago.

