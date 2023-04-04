Report: UK panel sides with European tour in fight with LIV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Times of London is reporting that the European tour has won a court case against LIV Golf. The newspaper says the European tour will be allowed to fine members for competing on the Saudi-funded rival circuit. The Sport Resolutions decision is not expected to be announced until Thursday. The three-member arbitration panel heard five days of private hearings in February. European tour players had been allowed to compete in events until the appeal. The PGA Tour has suspended its players. LIV Golf is suing the tour in an antitrust case. That’s not likely to go to trial until next January at the earliest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.