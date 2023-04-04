Rory McIlroy returns to Masters in search of green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlory is back at Augusta National, where one of the coolest moments of his career happened last year on the 18th hole on Sunday, when he and Collin Morikawa had back-to-back hole-outs to finish the Masters. What might top that moment this Sunday? Finally slipping on the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlory has learned much about himself over the years and believes some of the scar tissue that built up with each disappointment was shed with that bunker shot a year ago. When you add that confidence and positive mindset to a string of brilliant performances, there’s a reason why McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Masters this week.

