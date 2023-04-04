Switzerland to host Women’s Euro 2025 soccer tournament

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Switzerland has been picked to host soccer’s Women’s European Championship in 2025. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the executive committee chose the Swiss bid over three other candidates after the maximum three rounds of voting. The other candidates were France, Poland and a four-nation Nordic project with Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The tournament will have 16 teams playing 31 games over about three weeks. Switzerland is expected to use stadiums in eight different cities. England won the last European Championship as host in 2022.

