Assault case dismissed against former Nebraska coach Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed because the alleged victim refuses to testify. Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at the Lincoln home where he and his wife, Priscilla Joseph, lived. A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the alleged victim said in an email she wouldn’t testify. Pruess said authorities were unsuccessful in their attempt to serve a summons requiring the alleged victim to appear.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.