Celtics wrap up East No. 2 seed with 97-93 win over Raptors

BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors. With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secures the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points. A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia the Celtics played without three starters. All-Star Jayson Tatum (bruised left hip, Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back stiffness) all got the night off on the second night of the back-to-back. The Raptors (40-40) fell a game behind eighth-place Atlanta (41-39) in the standings. Pascal Siakim had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds.

