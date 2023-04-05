Cole outpitches Nola, Yankees win 4-2 as Phils fall to 1-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. Torres also stole two bases and is hitting .421 with six RBIs and five steals. Jose Trevino added a two-run homer off reliever Gregory Soto and New York won its second straight series by taking two of three from the NL champions, who have skidded to a 1-5 start — their worst since 2007. Coming off six scoreless innings against San Francisco in the opener, Cole pitched shutout ball into the seventh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.