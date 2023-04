CINCINNATI (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 1. The rescheduled game will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 will start at 6:40 p.m. ET. Both games of the split doubleheader will be nine-inning regulation games.

